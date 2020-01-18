Sheehy Toyota of Stafford provided more than $40,000 in donations to schools and businesses in Stafford County in December. Ranging in increments from $2,500 to $5,000, the donations were an act of goodwill intended to give back to the community. General Manager Mike Wright presented the checks to the organizations at a special ceremony held at the dealership.
Sheehy Toyota of Stafford provided donations to North Stafford, Mountain View and Brooke Point high schools, as well as Park Ridge, Stafford and Anne E. Moncure elementary schools. The generosity extended to other Stafford organizations, SERVE, the SPCA and Grace Preparatory School.
“We have students who will come out and help us display cars at events like the football and basketball games,” said Wright. “We are happy that this small act of kindness will benefit those who so willingly volunteer to support their community.”
Anne E. Moncure Elementary School used the funds to provide T-shirts for students.
“Sheehy’s donation came at just the right time. As we were looking into purchasing shirts that would double as our Fun Run and “House” shirts, the reality hit us that a $5,000 cost would really hinder what we could provide for our students as far as assemblies and programs,” said Greg Machi, principal at Anne E. Moncure Elementary School. “That same day, Sheehy came into our office with the announcement of their generous $5,000 donation. It was truly a gift coming at the right time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.