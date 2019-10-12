SHINE! check presentation to Girl Smarts

Serena Singh, left, and Priya Singh, right, of SHINE! present a $1,000 check to Dianna Flett, the CEO of Girl Smarts.

Priya Singh, a senior at Mountain View High School, started an organization called SHINE! as a way to give back to her community. The organization’s first project was to raise funds for a program dear to her heart. In elementary school, Singh participated in a program called Girl Smarts. Here, she learned the skills and strengths needed for middle school, high school and beyond. Girl Smarts helps young girls build self-esteem and confidence, as well as to speak out against bullying. Many girls now, however, are unable to participate in this program, so she started a fundraiser for scholarships for low income students in Stafford County to participate in Girl Smarts. After two booth sales and donations from small businesses, SHINE! raised $1,000 to sponsor 25 girls’ participation. Singh plans to pass leadership of the organization to her younger sister, Serena, who will choose another project to help benefit the community.

