Ship to mark 30th anniversary of commissioning in November

Friends of USS Chancellorsville along with Spotsylvania County’s Departments of Tourism and Community Engagement presented a signed banner and photo from staff and crew of the USS Chancellorsville to the Board of Supervisors during a recent ceremony. November 2019 will mark the 30th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Chancellorsville.
Spotsylvania County citizens and visitors had the opportunity to sign a banner thanking the crew for its service at various events and locations throughout the county last year. That banner was sent to the USS Chancellorsville and in return, the crew signed a different banner and posed for a picture holding both banners. The ship’s commissioning chairman Joe Wilson (pictured front row, far left) and commissioning committee member Lyn Freshour (pictured front row, far right) offered remarks during the banner presentation ceremony. A new banner will be available for the public to sign and will be sent to the ship around the holidays to honor crew members for their military service.
The USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) is a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser in service in the United States Navy. She is named after the 1863 Battle of Chancellorsville of the Civil War, which was fought in Spotsylvania. The cruiser was commissioned Nov. 4, 1989, and was first deployed in March 1991 to the Persian Gulf in support of Operation Desert Storm. She is currently assigned to Carrier Strike Group Five and is deployed to Yokosuka, Japan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.