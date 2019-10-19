SHOW AND TELL: Students celebrate Fire Prevention Week

Battlefield Elementary School kindergartners celebrate Fire Prevention week with a visit from Spotsylvania County Fire and Rescue Station 10.

Battlefield Elementary School kindergarten students celebrated Fire Prevention week with a visit from Spotsylvania County Fire and Rescue Station 10. Students learned the importance of having an EDITH plan (Exit Drill in the Home) and what to do if ever caught in a burning building. Their visitors also demonstrated what a firefighter looks and sounds like when dressed in all the gear, including the mask and breathing apparatus, in hope children will not be afraid if they ever are in need of fire rescue services.

Tags

Load comments