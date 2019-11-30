Doris Mullis was elected president of the Schwetzingen-Fredericksburg Alliance, our German sister city group, at the annual meeting this month.
Other officers include Philip Pryor, vice president; Cindie Kelly, secretary; Roger Engels, treasurer; Cathy Herndon, membership chair; Brenda Martin, city liaison; and Marcel Rotter, past president. Nancy Moore will be an at-large board member.
Alliance members have been busy baking stollen—a German holiday bread—to sell at the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s KrisKringlMarkt on Dec. 14. Last year, the group’s stollen sold out quickly. This year, they’ll have twice as much.
Those pictured are Edda Davis (from left), Barbara Myers, John Siegler, Nancy Moore, Doris Mullis, Marcel Rotter, Odile Pryor and Roger Engels.
Activities for the upcoming year include an autumn visit from our friends in Schwetzingen, sausage tasting at a local restaurant, and lectures on monuments of German history and the Bauhaus design influence on Asia.
The group meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Capital Ale House and on the third Tuesday for Kaffeeklatsch at 1:30 p.m. at Eileen’s. All are welcome. Check out the group’s Facebook page: Schwetzburg.
