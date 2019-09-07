The Squishy Face Crew visits Bickford Assisted Living

The Squishy Face Crew, a local animal rescue that saves cats and dogs, recently visited Bickford Assisted Living. They brought several of their adoptable kittens and puppies for residents to snuggle and love on. It was an amazing experience.

Residents who don’t get to be around animals very often were thrilled. The animals, who had all been rescued from over-populated kill shelters, received much needed love and attention.

