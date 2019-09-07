The Squishy Face Crew, a local animal rescue that saves cats and dogs, recently visited Bickford Assisted Living. They brought several of their adoptable kittens and puppies for residents to snuggle and love on. It was an amazing experience.
Residents who don’t get to be around animals very often were thrilled. The animals, who had all been rescued from over-populated kill shelters, received much needed love and attention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.