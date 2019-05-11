With months of planning, Caroline County Public Schools held its annual Meet in the Middle Special Olympics event at Caroline High School’s football field and outdoor track. It was the fifth annual Special Olympics event in Caroline, and more than 300 participants attended.
Athletes represented all five of its schools, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Additionally, athlete buddies, adult volunteers and student coaches provided endless enthusiasm and encouragement as evidenced by school banners, mascots and cheers.
This year, the students utilized quilts designed as an Eagle Scout project by Troop 502. Fabric squares decorated by the schools, school board members and community members were sewn together to make five quilts by Scout Reid Glass to provide a comfortable resting spot for the athletes during opening ceremonies and lunch.
The Sheriff’s Department led the opening torch run and were joined by EMS, DSS and eager students.
“Each year this event garners more enthusiasm. I look forward to the high-spirited exhibition of competition and effort,” said Lora Glass, director of Special Education. “I cannot fail to mention the hours of effort so many volunteers put into executing the Special Olympics Meet in the Middle. Our community and schools really join forces and have fun working together.”
Ali Barnard, who joined Special Olympics Virginia in 2018, provided equipment, advertisement and leadership in executing the event. Melissa White, Special Education transition coordinator, worked tirelessly to secure donations from community businesses.