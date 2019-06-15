Spotsy Arts Festival wins Virgo Award

Spotsylvania County’s Department of Economic Development & Tourism and The Virginia Association of Destination Marketing Organizations, an association supporting destination marketing organizations and the development of tourism and travel professionals in Virginia, announced the winners of the 2018 VIRGO Awards at their Tourism Symposium held at the Virginian Hotel in Lynchburg, in April.
Spotsylvania Tourism was announced as a VIRGO winner this year for its entry in the Niche Tourism for the Spotsy Arts Festival 2018. This marks the fifth time Spotsylvania has taken home this award, designating the county as a place known for unique events.
The VIRGO Awards, now in their 10th year, celebrate the success of destination marketing organizations along with their respective staff members and volunteers.
Judges for the awards were industry peers. Submissions were evaluated on the quality of the submission, economic efficiency and the economic or community impact. The awards were for projects, campaigns and efforts completed between January and December 2018.