Lions Club volunteers are helping Spotsylvania schools detect eyesight issues that could be interfering with kids’ ability to see as well as they might.
Since the academic year began, Spotsylvania Courthouse 100 club volunteers have conducted eyesight evaluations on 2,782 students in 12 Spotsylvania elementary, middle and high schools.
Using sophisticated Spot Vision Screener technology, the volunteers and health professionals documented 365 eyesight problems in 13 percent of those tested.
“Early identification of children’s eye problems is critical to help them succeed in school,” said Gregory Hall, club president.
“Every year I look for ways to provide support for our nurses so they are able to provide quality screenings, said Alejandra Wilmer, the county schools’ health services supervisor. “The assistance from the Lions Club was invaluable. We were able to screen over 7,000 students in total and in less time than ever before with support from the Lions Club.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.