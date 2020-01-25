BATTLEFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Battlefield Elementary School has held its second Character Education Awards Assembly. Starr Beaver, Hannah Callender, Charlee Davis, Bodhi Wittenberg, Shelby Taylor, Henry Martinez Avila, Cameron Swain, Dahkya Nelson, Kaiden Leon, Chloe Higginson, Evelyn Bullock, Jaleen Dobson, Bella Acevedo, Alexander Smith, Trenton Pates, Zoey White, Edwin Argueta, Chelsea Florey, Carson Shelton, Krystyna Hernandez, Kali Bullard, Caleb Nolan, Avery Jacobs, Adriel Cruz, Ainee Alaredo, Tristan Hamn, Adamari Lopez, Killian Egbert, Gavin Gleason, Aiyana Rock, David Vallejo, Ashley Torres Neri, Jewel Seay, Kaleb Barr, Lenny Andino Garcia, Stacie Biscamp, Crockett Webb, Meagan McLaughlin, Cain Kwiatkowski, Genesis Diaz DeJesus, Jafet Grijalva Camacho, Nargis Saleh, Samantha Bullock, Ana Sosa, J.J. Hammer, Faith Patton, Mathias Kisila, Lillie Ellis, Keilly Sorto Espinoza, Gloria Dela Torre, Bella Fuentes, Daniel Hondoy, Summer Hill, Nycere Payton, Zia Mayle, Elias Redd, Layla Anderson, Sebastian Estrada, Aleah Sanchez, Anthony Saravia, Everett Benson, Aliana Stifler, Leela Thomas, Maxwell Mickie, Miadea Steward–Jones, Jordy Ferman, Jaleen Dobson, Jayla Brooks, Erin Gibson, Chloe Cleveland, Keely Kwiatkowski, Christopher Ernest, Zoey Feaster, Emma Patzman, Elizabeth Monk, Ellie Berry, Aliana Stifler, Carson Green, Jillian Tamillow, Hannah Allen, Eli Issacs and Shariya Smith were presented awards for demonstrating trustworthiness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.