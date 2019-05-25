BATTLEFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Falon Vargo, Leah Kemp, Shane Davis, John Coman, Genesis Diaz Dejesus, Aiden Nichols, Jonathan Campero Munoz, Randy Carnahan, Alaysia Lewis, Payton Nichols, Jasiah Jacobs, Everett Warren, Jeniel Colon Hernandez, Maximus Bell, Mayson Martin, Jonathan Oro, Skylar Bostic, Dakota Combs, Adamari Lopez, Olivia Kisila, Jacob Parker, Lyla Light, Eva Jones, Kailea Davis, Leonardo Castaneda, Sophia Saravia, Braxton Smith–Chambers, Genesis Benitez Alvarez and Estiven Dominguez Martinez were recognized for being diligent workers the fourth nine weeks.
SPOTSYLVANIA
HIGH SCHOOL
Alexander L. Carroll, an 11th grader at Spotsylvania High School, has been chosen to attend the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Lowell, Mass., June 29–July 1. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who are passionate about science,technology, engineering or mathematics.