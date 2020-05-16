RIVERBEND HIGH SCHOOL

Of the 76 Riverbend High School students who participated in the 2020 National Latin Exam, 19 have won awards and received national recognition. Joshua Liberman earned a gold medal and Summa Cum Laude certificate. Earning silver medals and Maxima Cum Laude certificates were Hezekiah Harriman, Jack Maxwell, Foster Moon, Victoria Sabo, Emily Weems and Jacob Wright. Earning a Magna Cum Laude certificate were Andrew Clark, Alexa Norbeck, Krystal Smith and Josephine Van Rooy. Earning a Cum Laude certificate were Collin Absher, Natalie Cuba, Ryan Leuer, Matthew Maida, Emma Rose and Benjamin Van Rooy. Jordan Durocher and Tucker Wertz earned Introduction to Latin certificates. Mark Keith is the Latin teacher at RHS. The National Latin Exam is sponsored by the American Classical League and the National Junior Classical League.

