RIVERBEND HIGH SCHOOL
Of the 76 Riverbend High School students who participated in the 2020 National Latin Exam, 19 have won awards and received national recognition. Joshua Liberman earned a gold medal and Summa Cum Laude certificate. Earning silver medals and Maxima Cum Laude certificates were Hezekiah Harriman, Jack Maxwell, Foster Moon, Victoria Sabo, Emily Weems and Jacob Wright. Earning a Magna Cum Laude certificate were Andrew Clark, Alexa Norbeck, Krystal Smith and Josephine Van Rooy. Earning a Cum Laude certificate were Collin Absher, Natalie Cuba, Ryan Leuer, Matthew Maida, Emma Rose and Benjamin Van Rooy. Jordan Durocher and Tucker Wertz earned Introduction to Latin certificates. Mark Keith is the Latin teacher at RHS. The National Latin Exam is sponsored by the American Classical League and the National Junior Classical League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.