WILDERNESS ELEMENTARY
Fifth-graders Ariana Sarshar, Logan Digiacomo, Gabriella Donaldson, Jocelyn Irby, Joshua Lautenschlager, Shannon Rupp, Alyssa Mohammed, Olivia Neal, Bryce Arbogast, Cody Darr, Edward Dudek, Theresa Deyo, Ryleigh Jenks, Aiden Ayres, Annalise Yawberg, Hailey Turner, Cassie McRay, Addison Drain, Jonathan Bonilla, Alex Reyes, Arianna Whitaker, Harold Brent, Taryn Lamberton, Elijah Ellenwood, Mason Hollandsworth, Dalton Pierce, Bella Hart, Ella Camp, Mckinley Sellars, Izaiah Hamm, Rylee Lawhorn, Aliyah Barner, Charles Venus, Ben Proper, Madeline Howell, Angelique Slayton, Amelia Bass, Pierce Plemmons, Landen Stone, Aly McRay, Sophie Early, Wynter Mullens, Tamerah Dillard, Ariel Brown, Jonathan Lemus–Diaz, Jeremiah Henley, Morgann Lewis, Charlie Luman, Logan Mauro, Brianna McRay, Blake Miles, Eva Montee, Lily Ortega, Ayami Shropshire, Jacob Simpson, Landon Smith, Javahn Streets, Ryan Wells, Elijah Badger, Coraly Baker, Yasmina Ghawi, Joseph Tannous, Tyler Shipley, Averi Wright, Michael Dennison, Brielle Williams, Jayda Byrd, Eden Sharps and Ronin Sturgill made the honor roll for the first marking period.
