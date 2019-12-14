BATTLEFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Josselyn Martinez, Peyton O’Toole, Hailey Toombs, Crockett Webb, Emily Maldondo, Adrianna Carpenter, Bryce Bradshaw, Charlee Davis, Jonathan Diaz Cruz, Kaelynn Streeter, Amyruh Jones and Julia Chamagua won the weekly PBIS drawing for showing responsibility, respectfulness and productivity.

