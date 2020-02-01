BATTLEFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Peyton O’Toole, Yancy Torres Retana, Dylan Bobst, Kaleigh Grontas–Beidenbender, Maizy Fatiga, Jayla Farmer, Mara Sequra, Tristan Wasser, Gavin Ta’amai, Avery Payne, Jaden Ciccone–Kane, Dakota Lott, Jeramiah McClain, Madison Mannone, Alan Xing, Sophia Starkey, Amaya Bingham, Aiden Klein, Ricardo Reyes, Damariah Steward–Jones, Maria Bohorquez Abella, Randy Carnahan, Emily Collier, Jordyn Farmer, Hannah Allen, Maxwell Mickie, Evan Brooks, Sevryn Thomas, Conor Haney, Melia Dyles, Elizabeth Monk, Emmalena Reed, Haley Wheeler–Durr, Luke Scanlon, Kayla Rivis Membreno, Liam Skinner, Nickolas Sevigny, Makeline Rodak, Eli Brady, Lynley Rankins, Jayla Brooks, Angelo Devivies, Sebastian Ulloa, Samuel Arias, Eric Gonzalez, Kristpher Leon, Emma Strang, Lucy Sorto–Espinoza, Khloe Amaya Alvarez, Elias Gonzalez Ruiz, Ethan Haney, Zachary Randall, Jaelynn Torres, Carter Capell, Rosalee Fabellar, Easton Sullivan, Valeria Medina–Herrera, Jordy Molina Ferman, Elizabeth Callender, Kayden Fair, Hector Gomez Morales, Sophia Argueta, Ali Al Hajri, Max Bell, Kate Strang, Jayden Nortey, Amina Wright, Nathan Whitehead, Mahmoud Abdelatey, David Castro, Mackenzie Smith, Jeffrey Rodriguez, Angelita Ovalles, Bryce Bradshaw, Carson Shelton, Gavin Gleason, Micha Jolly, Deondre Curtis, Baylee Barker, Bella Acevedo, Mayson Martin, Harlow Smith, Rhylie Kosco and Micaella Del Prado were honored for demonstrating a diligent work ethic and consistently putting forth their best effort during the second grading period.
WILDERNESS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Joseph Tannous, Jocelyn Irby, Joshua Lautenschlager, Shannon Rupp, Alyssa Mohammed, Olivia Neal, Bryce Arbogast, Cody Darr, Eddie Dudek, Diane Deyo, Ryleigh Jenks, Aiden Ayres, Annalise Yawberg, Gabriella Donaldson, Logan Digiacomo, Ariana Sarshar, Jacob Carroll, Jeremiah Henley, Morgann Lewis, Charlie Luman, Logan Mauro, Brianna McRay, Blake Miles, Eva Montee, Lily Ortega, Ayami Shropshire, Landon Smith, Javahn Streets, Ryan Wells, Elijah Badger, Coraly Baker, Jayda Byrd, Michael Dennison, Yasmina Ghawi, Eden Sharps, Tyler Shipley, Ashlyn Weems, Averi Wright, Landen Stone, Aly McRay, Sophie Early, Wynter Mullens, Tamerah Dillard, Rylee Lawhorn, Aliyah Barner, Charles Venus, Ben Proper, Quintin Gamez–McMillan, Madeline Howell, Connor Reed, Angelique Slayton, Amelia Bass, Pierce Plemmons, Hailey Turner, Cassie McRay, Addison Drain, Jonathan Bonilla, Alex Reyes, Arianna Whitaker, Harold Brent, Taryn Lamberton, Elijah Ellenwood, Eva Haymore, Dalton Terry, Pierce Philbrick, Mason Hollandsworth, Bella Hart, Ella Camp and McKinley Sellars are on the honor roll for the second marking period.
The Star Performers in Music for the second marking period are Mrs. Eckhart’s class, Mrs. Durbin’s class, Mrs. Young’s class, Mrs. East’s class, Mrs. James’ class and Mrs. Puder’s class.
