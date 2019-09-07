BATTLEFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Abram Barrera, Vanessa Brooks, Amelia Brown, Shelby Comstock, Daniel Guia–Suarez, Payten Halaut, Slate Jackson, Peyton O’Toole, Jacob Parker, Emma Reed and Hannah Reich showed responsible, respectful and productive behaviors during the first two weeks of school.
