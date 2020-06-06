Students from Spotsylvania High School emerged victorious in the Girls Go CyberStart U.S. national high school cybersecurity competition. The team, ranking second in Virginia, battled more than 360 other high school teams that qualified for the national championship and demonstrated impressive talent, persistence and passion in their race for the top of the leaderboard. Team Spotsy’s Cyber Knights members from Spotsylvania High School are Rachel Detore, Melia Smith and Lauren Keesecker. They were supported by Kristi Rice, who is their cybersecurity teacher and Cyber Knights advisor.
The national finals that were played May 20–21 was the culmination of a 5-month, multistage contest that began in January when Gov. Northam announced the opening of the competition and encouraged Virginia girls to participate. The participants had to demonstrate that they could master hands-on hacking, forensics and cyber defensive skills by solving real-world cybersecurity problems.
Rice said, “I was concerned going into this remotely because this type of competition is best done with everyone in the same room communicating and working together, but these girls rose above that and persevered. I am so proud of all their hard work and determination during this whole competition.”
In its first three years, more than 32,000 U.S high school girls have participated in Girls Go CyberStart and many have discovered their hidden talent for cybersecurity. This exciting program is designed to help fill the shortage of people with cybersecurity skills in the U.S. Top performers in the final competition have shown they have what it takes to be future defenders of our nation.
Over 15,000 girls registered to participate in the program this year, with a remarkable 1,540 performing so highly that they qualified for the national championship. Being selected for the championship was a significant accomplishment as only 36 percent of schools made it that far. The top-scoring teams in this final round, both nationally and per state, were competing for cash prizes as high as $400 per team member and $250 for their school.
Rising senior Melia Smith noted, “The challenges were difficult, but I liked that they stimulated my brain and forced me to think creatively.”
Mandy Galante, CyberStart program director said, “It’s important to acknowledge the hurdles many of the girls faced to play in the national championship, especially during a pandemic when they were trying to collaborate virtually with team members and just the frustration of not being together. But these talented girls stuck with it and demonstrated they have perseverance, one of the most important characteristics of a cybersecurity pro.”
The core of the program, where the winning participants completed hundreds of real-world cybersecurity challenges, is called CyberStart Game, available at cyberstart.com.
The program will return in the fall for both boys and girls. Students who might want to participate can register their interest at girlsgocyberstart.org.
