The Community Foundation and sPower broke ground on their partnership to invest in Spotsylvania County in September.
sPower, the United States’ largest private owner and operator of solar assets, selected The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region to steward the funds due to the foundation’s perpetual commitment to the community and expertise in grantmaking.
Stuart Ashton, The Community Foundation’s Board President, expressed confidence and optimism for the potential impact of the transformative gift, “It’s an honor for sPower to recognize The Community Foundation as the standard for stewardship in philanthropy in this region.”
sPower will contribute to the Spotsylvania County Community Investment Fund of The Community Foundation during construction of its Spotsylvania Solar Energy Center and will continue to support the community for the life of the 500- megawatt solar facility. Distribution of the funds will be determined by the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors, who will make recommendations to the foundation for suitable community needs.
“What a privilege it is to be a part of The Community Foundation!” said Michele Mansouri, president elect of The Community Foundation’s Board of Governors and chair of the Fund Development Committee. “The future impact of a gift of this size will demonstrate the power of a community foundation to make philanthropy efficient and effective. We are committed to maximizing the impact of this gift, which is sure to be transformative for the community.”
Grants issued by the foundation through sPower funding have been designated for public safety, schools, parks, utilities, renewable energy and infrastructure in Spotsylvania County. Like all giving done through the foundation, distributions must demonstrate community benefit and exclude any private benefit or purpose.
“sPower is delighted to partner with The Community Foundation to enhance the health and vibrancy of the community,” said sPower CEO Ryan Creamer. “We are committed to Spotsylvania County for the long haul.”
