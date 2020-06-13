The Spotsylvania Lions Club has awarded scholarships in the amount of $1,250 each to three 2020 Spotsylvania County graduates.
Each year, the club holds a unique fundraiser, The Adult Spelling Bee, to raise money for scholarships to be awarded to deserving graduating seniors attending high schools in Spotsylvania. The focus of the scholarships is to help students who have maintained good grades, shown good citizenship and are in need of financial assistance to continue their education at the college, university or trade school of their choice.
The Spotsylvania Lions Club is proud to award scholarships to Michael Wyatt Schooley of Spotsylvania High School, who will attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University to study aerospace engineering; Aaliyah Cutlip of Spotsylvania High School, who will attend Virginia Commonwealth University to study art foundation; and Taylor Joanne Rumuly of Spotsylvania High School, who will attend Radford University to study elementary education.
Each of these students has demonstrated excellent academic achievement, citizenship and leadership skills. The Spotsylvania Lions Club is honored to help them continue their education experiences at three of Virginia’s finest universities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.