The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has announced its 2019 scholarship program recipients. In the competitive selection process, high school seniors submitted an application and wrote a 750–1,000 word essay describing ways community policing plays a vital role in the community.
Scholarship recipients are Joshua Reid, Paige Corbin and Brooke Burrell from Chancellor High School; Rachel Gallahan and Nia Wesley–Jones from Courtland High School; Emily Maida and Rachel Helzer from Riverbend High School; Anna Carlyle and Olivia Nguyen–Dillon from Massaponax High School; Sydney Coffman, Carmen Rodgers and Jamison Boyle from Spotsylvania High School; and Corrinn Ford from Fredericksburg Christian High School.
Scholarships were awarded on the basis of scholastic achievement, school involvement and community involvement. Thirteen high school graduating seniors were selected to receive a $500 scholarship of financial support to attend a two- or four-year college, a visual or performing arts school, or a vocational/technical school. In the past three years, more than 36 scholarships have been awarded to seniors. These scholarships were made possible by local donations from area businesses and citizens.