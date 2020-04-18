sPower is donating $50,000 to benefit regional nonprofits providing COVID-19 response solutions in our community. Teri McNally, The Community Foundation’s Executive Director, expressed gratitude for the sizeable gift, “sPower is a generous corporate citizen in our community. We’re honored they chose The Community Foundation to assist with rapid-response giving in our region.”
sPower responded immediately to the need for community resources to respond to COVID-19 and pledged $40,000 to be given through the Community Relief Fund to area nonprofit organizations that apply for grants. The company is also donating $10,000 through The Community Foundation to support Ron Rosner Family YMCA’s Childcare Relief for Essential Workers program. The Y is determined to exceed prescribed safety recommendations for children. The donation will pay for program supplies for each individual child and will hire additional workers to keep participants safely distanced. The program is open to families of workers at Mary Washington Healthcare, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and any other area first responder.
sPower is the United States’ largest private owner and operator of solar assets. Last year, it announced a partnership with The Community Foundation to distribute charitable funds in Spotsylvania County for the life of the new solar facility being built there.
The Community Foundation activated its disaster response fund, the Community Relief Fund, in March . The foundation is actively encouraging individuals, families and businesses to give to the Community Relief Fund. This money will be distributed to nonprofit organizations with deep roots in the community that provide human services and emergency assistance like food, shelter, transportation and emergency financial support, as well as health/mental health and educational resources.
The Community Foundation is assessing urgent needs, identifying short-term gaps, and gathering information that will inform longer-term recovery efforts. The first grants from the Community Relief Fund will be announced on Monday.
The Community Foundation urges everyone to include regional nonprofits in your crisis response giving by making a donation to the Community Relief Fund or by giving to them directly. Make a gift online at cfrrr.org; or mail a check to The Community Foundation/Community Relief Fund at Box 208, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
