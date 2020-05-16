The Rappahannock–Fredericksburg Rotary Club recently delivered 545 cases of Girl Scout cookies—which totals 6,570 boxes of the treats.

Twenty-seven club members served as delivery people, wearing masks, gloves and smiles, said organizer Vicki Lewis in an email. She added that troops had already distributed a significant number of cases prior to the club’s involvement, with Rotary members attempting to send the remaining boxes to local hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, nonprofits, food banks and other organizations.

Above, Anita Crossfield (right) hands Lewis flowers to thank her for the effort. At right, Richard Renninger loads cookies at Patriot Park.

