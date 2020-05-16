The Rappahannock–Fredericksburg Rotary Club recently delivered 545 cases of Girl Scout cookies—which totals 6,570 boxes of the treats.
Twenty-seven club members served as delivery people, wearing masks, gloves and smiles, said organizer Vicki Lewis in an email. She added that troops had already distributed a significant number of cases prior to the club’s involvement, with Rotary members attempting to send the remaining boxes to local hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, nonprofits, food banks and other organizations.
Above, Anita Crossfield (right) hands Lewis flowers to thank her for the effort. At right, Richard Renninger loads cookies at Patriot Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.