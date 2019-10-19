Stafford County 13-year-old Scout Earns Eagle Rank

Sean Kennedy Hopkins was recently awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank of Boy Scouts of America. He is a member of Troop 218, which is chartered by White Oak Volunteer Fire Department and meets at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4123.
Sean’s scouting trail began seven years ago at the age of 6 when Cub Scout Pack 213 sent home a “Join Scouting” flyer with a picture of boys fishing. Needless to say, Sean has been “hooked” for life.
He earned his Webelos Arrow of Light with Cub Scout Pack 213. Once Sean bridged from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts, he became the Patrol Leader for his new Boy Scout patrol within Troop 218. Soon thereafter, he attended Aquia District Bear Claw Training as a Patrol Leader. Sean has held several leadership positions within his troop, and he currently serves as the Troop Guide. Sean is very active and enthusiastic about Scouting. He brings motivation to the younger Scouts and encourages them to do their best.
Sean has volunteered for many religious and community events. He has served as an Acolyte for a year, participated in the yearly Rise for Hunger food packaging event and volunteered at the annual Veteran’s Day meal, which serves local veterans and first responders and is sponsored by St Matthias United Methodist Church. In October 2018, he volunteered with Ellie’s Elves “Fill the Truck Hurricane Relief Efforts” to support the people in North Carolina affected by Hurricane Florence.
Sean’s Eagle Scout Service project involved preparing, building and installing adjustable shelves for the kiln room in the art classroom at Grafton Village Elementary School.
As Sean continues to grow and come of age, his dream is to be a commercial pilot with a major airline. Through hard work and dedication, he is determined to achieve this dream. He also has a passion for riding roller coasters.
In 2019, Sean was accepted into the National Junior Honor Society. He also participates in sports as a member of the Stafford Orange Amateur Athletic Union Basketball Team, Dixon–Smith Middle School basketball team and the track and field team, where he placed seventh in the high jump event during the 2019 Stafford All County Meet.
Sean also received the Outstanding Dixon–Smith Middle School Musicianship Award in 2018. As a saxophone player, he received a Certificate of Achievement for participation in the Stafford County All County Band.
Sean is honored to have been awarded the Eagle Scout rank and will continue to be active in Troop 218 and his community.
