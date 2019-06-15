The Graphic Imaging and Printing program at North Stafford High School is the Region Three winner of the 2019 Creating Excellence Program Award. This award recognizes exemplary programs and partnerships that promote excellence in career and technical education.
“This well-deserved award demonstrates Stafford County Public Schools commitment to advanced Career and Technical education courses that not only benefits our students, but also benefits our community,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner.
Under the direction of teacher Susan Caldwell, the Graphic Imaging and Printing program prepares students to successfully transition to further education and entry into the workforce. NSHS Principal Dr. Daniel Hornick believes the students in the program “have demonstrated amazing aptitude and creativity. Numerous students have completed the program and immediately found high-paying jobs in the printing industry. Susan Caldwell does an amazing job at equipping students with critical employability skills such as communication, critical thinking, resilience and teamwork. We are incredibly proud of Susan Caldwell and her students.”
“This program has been helping Stafford County beautify the surrounding schools with brick wraps, floor wraps, window wraps and various printing projects. Students are able to go to college or straight into the industry for graphic imaging,” said teacher Susan Caldwell. “This year we helped 8th grade Rodney E. Thompson Middle School students learn how art can be incorporated into printing and design and how it’s relevant after graduating high school. We are proud to be a big part of Stafford County Public Schools and help make an impact on the community and students.”
“The Graphic Technology program allows our students to gain high need skills and industry credentials before they graduate from high school making them instantly employable. The summer interns earn as they learn, developing valuable skills related directly to their career pathway,” stated Career and Technical Education and Workforce Preparedness Lead Dinah Robinson.