Steven Kenneth Dean of Hartwood Troop 1717, the son of Laura Dean and the grandson of Lucy Papazian, all of Stafford County, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Scouts, BSA. The Eagle Scout medal and a bronze palm were presented to Dean by his Scoutmaster, Michael Grabber, at a Court of Honor held at the Rowser Building in Stafford. Dean’s older brother, Jacob, himself an Eagle Scout, served as the master of ceremonies. Stafford County Supervisor Tom Coen attended and presented a flag on behalf of the county.
For his Eagle Scout service project, Dean coordinated volunteer adults, fellow Scouts, family and friends to fund, design, construct and install a traditional bocce ball court next to the Stafford County Senior Center at 1739 Jefferson Davis Blvd.
Bocce is a ball sport played on a rectangular earthen court in which opposing players seek to get their balls closest to a target ball or “pallina.” The sport dates back to the Roman period and has similarities to the British “bowls” and French “pétanque” games. Although played by all ages, it is said to be popular with seniors in part due to its leisurely pace.
The project took more than 303 man hours to complete at a commercial cost of more than $3,000, much of which was defrayed by in-kind contributions and discounts from Henderson Construction, Luck Stone and Home Depot. The project included ball equipment and an instructional game panel installed at the site.
Dean first joined Scouting in 2007 as a Tiger through Cub Scout Pack 578 at Rocky Run Elementary School where he ultimately earned his Arrow of Light award. In 2012, Dean joined Troop 1717, proudly sponsored by historic Hartwood Presbyterian Church. Throughout his Scouting career, Dean served in many leadership roles including two terms as the Senior Patrol Leader when he led his Troop to win the 2017 Fall District Camporee Commissioner’s Cup and the 2017 Camp Olmsted Troop Award at Goshen Scout Reservation.
Graduating with honors from Colonial Forge High School in May, Dean recently matriculated at the University of South Carolina where he was admitted as a distinguished award recipient and received scholarships from the Forge’s Parent Teacher Student Organization, the Athletic Boosters and the Stafford Baseball League (Jason Whitaker scholarship).
While at Forge, Dean earned both academic and varsity letters, participated in concert band, Buddy Club, the Distributive Education Clubs of America, and was named Athlete of the Month for his leadership of the “Green Wall.”
Dean is considering a career in sport management.
