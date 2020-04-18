The coronavirus pandemic may have forced the Stafford County Lions Club to postpone fundraising events like its trivia night and White Cane events to later in the year, but COVID-19 cannot stop the Lions from helping the community. For the past few years, Stafford County Lions have been helping the Fredericksburg Food Bank twice a month with its Mobile Food Pantry and one weekend a month packing Food for Life boxes, and in March, Lions continued to offer this help. Lions have also continued to support SERVE and smaller food pantries to ensure those in need get the food needed to feed their families during these economically uncertain times.
Stafford County Lions have been inspired to find new ways to serve. Club members were already sewing pillow cases for area homeless shelters when Lion Dr. Emily Schutzenhofer, a resident intern at George Washington University Hospital, put out a call for cloth masks to help cover their N95 masks while needing to reuse them and to use when not at the hospitals working. Stafford County Lions and their family members stepped up to make close to 500 masks.
The pandemic may have limited the financial support the Stafford County Lions can provide to the sight and hearing needs of the community, the Lion’s Kids camp and the Kids for Cure club, but they have found ways to continue to support the community because, where there is a need, there is a Lion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.