Stafford County Lions raise funds, awareness at the fair

The Stafford County Lions hosted a booth at the Stafford County Fair to raise money to support their sight, hearing and diabetes programs and to provide awareness to the community about the history and mission of the Lions. The club also sponsored a second booth at the fair for their Leo clubs from Colonial Forge High School and Stafford Middle School to promote sight and hearing impaired awareness.
To help fund their missions, club members held a bake sale with homemade items and a raffle with prizes donated by the Weis markets in Stafford County and Carlos O’Kelly’s in the Aquia Town Center. The Silcox family of Falmouth won the first-place prize from Weis Markets, and Kim Grotenrach from North Stafford won the second-place prize from Carlos O’Kelly’s in the raffle. Stafford County Lions return 100 percent of the money raised from the public to the community through their missions.
The Stafford County Lions meet at Augustine Golf Club on the third Tuesday of each month except December and over the summer months. During the months that there is no official meeting, members continue their service work and fundraising. To learn more about the Stafford County Lions club or to donate money to help support its mission, visit the club’s web page, e-clubhouse.org/sites/staffordcounty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.