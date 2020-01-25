During its annual SCPS Excellence Awards Ceremony, Stafford County Public Schools recognized service employees for outstanding support in four categories: Administrative Support, Instructional Support, Service Support and Technical Professional Support.
The four finalists for the division who received a cash award from official SCPS community partner Apple Federal Credit Union are:
- Administrative Support Person of the Year: Gloria Seay, Administrative Support I, A. G. Wright Middle School
- Instructional Support Person of the Year: Claudia Quintanilla, Instructional Paraprofessional, Widewater Elementary School
- Service Support Person of the Year: Sabrina McAlister, School Nutrition Manager, Ferry Farm Elementary School
- Technical Professional Support Person of the Year: Andrew Mack, Computer Technician, Rodney E. Thompson Middle School
EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Students of the Week were Benjamin DeMars, Anderson Bonilla Cruz, Abem Mesfin, Fatima Reyes Dominguez, Allan Herrera Aquino, Aiden Osorio, Michael Coles II, Aria Williams, Lara Almeheady, Lois Adjei, Avery–Christian Urbaniak, Cyrus Pleitez, Cherish Bowens, Alonna White, Anderson Wilkerson, Natalia Vidal Caceres and Abdalrhaman Idris.
