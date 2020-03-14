EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Students of The Week were Selene Dominguez–Acosta, Brooklyn Knightner, Damian Fajardo Escobar, Isabella Healy, Elizabeth Jimenez, Isaac Haskins, Elijah Goode, Matthew Garcia, Sayed Jamalzai, Madeline Espinal, Nova Johnson, Victor Gray Jr., Kayden Falwell, Daniel Gomez, Aryana Harvis and Ava Jacklyn.

VIRGINIA STATE GEOBEE

Jonathon Beck of Dixon–Smith Middle School, Oliver Lambert of Drew Middle School and Thomas Vice of Shirley C. Heim Middle School will compete at the state level on March 27 in Farmville. State champions will receive a medal, $1,000 in cash, and other prizes, as well as a trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national championship.

