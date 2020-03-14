EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Students of The Week were Selene Dominguez–Acosta, Brooklyn Knightner, Damian Fajardo Escobar, Isabella Healy, Elizabeth Jimenez, Isaac Haskins, Elijah Goode, Matthew Garcia, Sayed Jamalzai, Madeline Espinal, Nova Johnson, Victor Gray Jr., Kayden Falwell, Daniel Gomez, Aryana Harvis and Ava Jacklyn.
VIRGINIA STATE GEOBEE
Jonathon Beck of Dixon–Smith Middle School, Oliver Lambert of Drew Middle School and Thomas Vice of Shirley C. Heim Middle School will compete at the state level on March 27 in Farmville. State champions will receive a medal, $1,000 in cash, and other prizes, as well as a trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.