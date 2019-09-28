EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Students of The Week were Brooklyn Delgado, Amari DeLarge–Lee, Nathaniel Echevarria, Thomas Fitzgerald III, Lydia Axibal, Cecelia Connolly–Burke, Katie Garcia Rivera, Jazzalynn Brown, James Castillo Martinez, Aquan Chapman Jr., Noah Bennett, Sofia Flores Saavedra, Tyler Berlien, Brianna Castro, Elliott Covarrubias and Kamryn Downs.

Tags

Load comments