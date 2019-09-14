HEAD START
Students of the Week were Nolan Corbin, Landen Covington, Anthony Bones Corado, Kennedi Byrd, Sufian Ahmed, Thomas Anthony, Mekhi Berryman, Landen Covington, Hassan Almayah, Justin Amponsah, Zaria Brackin, Cameron Almazan, Eliana Adusei, Abiba Anyase, Khai Beach and Kamaya Brown.
MOUNTAIN VIEW HIGH SCHOOL
Juliana Calvert has been named a semifinalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
NORTH STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL
Kelly O’Connor, a 12th grade English teacher at North Stafford High School has been named a nominee in the 2019–20 LifeChanger of the Year program. The program recognizes and rewards school employees who make a positive difference in student lives.
O’Connor was nominated for the award by one her students, Jeffrey Truong, who credits O’Connor with helping him navigate the college application process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.