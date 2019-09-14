HEAD START

Students of the Week were Nolan Corbin, Landen Covington, Anthony Bones Corado, Kennedi Byrd, Sufian Ahmed, Thomas Anthony, Mekhi Berryman, Landen Covington, Hassan Almayah, Justin Amponsah, Zaria Brackin, Cameron Almazan, Eliana Adusei, Abiba Anyase, Khai Beach and Kamaya Brown.

MOUNTAIN VIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Juliana Calvert has been named a semifinalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

NORTH STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL

Kelly O’Connor, a 12th grade English teacher at North Stafford High School has been named a nominee in the 2019–20 LifeChanger of the Year program. The program recognizes and rewards school employees who make a positive difference in student lives.

O’Connor was nominated for the award by one her students, Jeffrey Truong, who credits O’Connor with helping him navigate the college application process.

