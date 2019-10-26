EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Students of The Week were Amenah Felton, Aurora Johnson, Cassie Hecht, Ka’liyah Jones, Mykaela Egejuru, Elizabeth Jimenez, Genesis Perez Boamah, Elijah Goode, Thea Juggins, Brayden Dutton, Gabriel Garofalo, Bella Jovel, Mykel Nelson, Skylar Harris, Jackson Dawson, Noah Hood, Kamila Liranzo Estevez and Mecca Johnson.

Tags

Load comments