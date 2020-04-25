BROOKE POINT HIGH SCHOOL
Emma Devine, a graduating senior from Brooke Point High School, has been named one of the 621 semifinalists out of 5,600 candidates for the The United States Presidential Scholars Program. Each year, up to 161 students are named U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the Nation’s highest honors for high school students.
COLONIAL FORGE HIGH SCHOOL
Katherine Nguyen, a sophomore at Colonial Forge High School, successfully defended her title as State Champion for Virginia’s Poetry Out Loud competition, during the state’s first digital competition held March 18. She received a $200 cash award and Colonial Forge High School received a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry books.
