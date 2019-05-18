HEAD START
Students of The Week were Tristyn Melendez, Kimberly Martinez Yanez, Maddison Hardy, Jaylen Griffin, Ayden Hawkins, Isabela Gonzalez Ramirez, Salieu Conteh Jr., Jackie Hernandez Sebastian, Ca’liyah Johnson, Pierre Wise, Rosario Europa, Janelle Ntiamoah, David Johnson III, Cristian Hernandez Diaz, Diesel Culley and Nekhi Grissett.
NORTH STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL
Sarah Schaefer has won Most Spirited Student in Varsity Brand’s 2019 School Spirit Awards. The signature school pride event recognizes schools, organizations and individuals across 25 categories that go above and beyond to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit.
Schaefer wears many hats at North Stafford High School, and she wears them proudly. Not only is she number one in her class, but she is also a true leader who expects nothing less than the very best from herself and those around her.
Schaefer is heavily involved in Student Government and founded a Girl Up Club. She also started a school-wide Girl of the Month recognition program and actively participates in National Honor Society.
Schaefer is also a student ambassador for the Disney Dreamers Academy and High School Diplomats program, co-founded the Green Club, and served on the Commonwealth Governor’s School Advisory Committee, leading freshman orientations and speaking at promotional events. Schaefer has spent much of her career working to support and improve her school with overwhelming school pride.