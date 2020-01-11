EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Early Childhood families were greatly supported during the holidays by the many individuals and organizations who gave so generously. Marines from Marine Corps Base Quantico sponsored a “Toys for Tots” drive for Stafford County Early Childhood Centers. Because of their outstanding dedication and tremendous effort each child received a toy. The Aquia Evening Lions Club sponsored breakfast with Santa for students. More than 48 children were served, and each child who attended received a gift from Santa. Special thanks to all the organizations and to the community for their support and making this holiday season a great one.
The Early Childhood programs continue to accept applications for Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative, and Early Head Start for the 2020–21 school year. Call 540/368-2559 for more information about the program and how to apply.
Stafford County Early Childhood’s Teachers of the Year are Margaret Mayhew from the North Star Center and Melanie Hughes from the Rising Star Center. Both are outstanding, dedicated individuals who have been great assets to the Early Childhood Programs and truly deserving of this prestigious recognition. Mayhew has been a Stafford County employee for 13 years, and Hughes has been a Stafford County employee for nine years. Honorable Mentions for Teacher of the Year were Kirsten DaSilva, Lesa Beach, Jill Lind, Joan Baker, Leslie Buckley, Carole Schreppler and Jenn Sterns.
Students of the Week were Avalyn Stevens, Jacob Romero Palomares, Jesus Del Cid Nolasco, Natalie Coles, Weylyn Warren, Liam Winn, Natalia Washington, Gianna Vazquez, Yarielis Reinoso Mendoza, Alonzo Spikes IV, Serenity Smith, Sa’Niyah–Isabella Todd, Andrew McManama, Joredious Jones II, Kynnedi Warren, Fikire Wondimu, Ashley Zelaya and Tessa DeBord.
