HEAD START
Students of The Week were Addalynn Morehouse, Jaide Spinner, Emmanuel Cruz–Flores, JaeLionna Jeffries, Alijah Jenkins, Ivan Benitez Rosas, Rileigh Jackson, Addisyn Cutright, Ayden Ochill–Mensah, Wesley Lembrick Jr., Aryana Harvis, Damari Jackson, Daevion Robinson, Marqui Bell and Mehru-un-nisa Javed.
NORTH STAFFORD
HIGH SCHOOL
Sarah C. Schaefer has received the $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2019–2020 academic year. She was recommended for this scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter BZ of Fredericksburg. Schaefer has been accepted and will attend The University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Calif., where she plans to study bio-medicine.