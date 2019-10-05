EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Students of The Week were Selene Dominguez–Acosta, Montserrat Guzman Castro, Summer Evans, Noel Ginyard, Sakari Carter, Eugene Ezell IV, Andrea Castillo, Kaylee Decatur, Cameron Clatterbuck, Sophia Brown, Jadyn Grogg, Madelyn Graser, Othniel Asare, Kinleigh Berninghausen, Penelope Curis, Mujibullah Habibi and Jace Gramlich.
Volunteers of The Month for September were Maria Castro Alvarez and Danielle Axibal.
MOUNTAIN VIEW HIGH SCHOOL
Keith Mankin and Patrick Salvanera have been named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. These two high school seniors placed among the top 50,000 scorers on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
