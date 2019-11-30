EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
The Early Childhood Education Centers Outstanding Employees of The Year for 2019–2020 are Schelle Langham from the Rising Star Center and Craig Tones from the North Star Center. Langham is Early Head Start’s administrative assistant and has been a Stafford County employee for more than 11 years. Tones is North Star’s bookkeeper, a Navy veteran, and has been a Stafford County employee for two years. They are both dedicated and caring employees who are being recognized for excellence in service to children, families and the Early Childhood programs. Honorable mentions were Brandy Sorrows, Missy Anthony, Jennifer Holmes, Juliet Gard, Angel Fobbs, Nancy Long, Norma Morey, Araceli Calderon, Nancy Noah, Noriko Easley, Asmaa Awad, Celeste Dozier, Abrielle Flores, Lori Montemayor, Nabila Soofi and Maria Sykes DeFilippis.
Volunteers for the Month of November were Asma Noori and Reinqua Mills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.