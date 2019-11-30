EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

The Early Childhood Education Centers Outstanding Employees of The Year for 2019–2020 are Schelle Langham from the Rising Star Center and Craig Tones from the North Star Center. Langham is Early Head Start’s administrative assistant and has been a Stafford County employee for more than 11 years. Tones is North Star’s bookkeeper, a Navy veteran, and has been a Stafford County employee for two years. They are both dedicated and caring employees who are being recognized for excellence in service to children, families and the Early Childhood programs. Honorable mentions were Brandy Sorrows, Missy Anthony, Jennifer Holmes, Juliet Gard, Angel Fobbs, Nancy Long, Norma Morey, Araceli Calderon, Nancy Noah, Noriko Easley, Asmaa Awad, Celeste Dozier, Abrielle Flores, Lori Montemayor, Nabila Soofi and Maria Sykes DeFilippis.

Volunteers for the Month of November were Asma Noori and Reinqua Mills.

