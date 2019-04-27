HEAD START
Students of the Week were Scarlett DiSimone, Emily Bonsu, Jaqueline Gress Cruz, Brook Cunningham, Katie Garcia Rivera, Genesis Garcia Tejada, Audrey Ezell, Kayden Falwell, Evan Castillo, Marjorie Gonzalez Membreno, Alexander Foster, Raelyn Brown, Axel Gamboa–Noguez, Malik Emam, Darryl Greenidge Jr., and Joseph Garcia Galeas.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
HIGH SCHOOL
Connor Hall, the son of Wayne Hall and Erika Jobes of Sanford County, was selected as Fredericksburg Optimist Club Student of the Month for October 2018 at Mountain View High School. Connor is a member of his school’s National Math Honor Society chapter and is very active in his school’s math tutoring program. He is currently a full International Baccalaureate Diploma candidate who plans to continue his education at the college level and study chemical engineering.
Tyler Haskins, the son of Ken and Sharon Haskins of Stafford County, was selected as Fredericksburg Optimist Club Student of the Month for November 2018 at Mountain View High School. He is a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. He has been awarded the George Washington Book Award for Outstanding Leadership, the Outstanding Scholastic Achievement Award from the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and the Academic Achievement Award for maintaining a GPA of 3.8 or higher. He is captain of the Mountain View football team and was awarded 1st Team All-District Offense All Purpose for his senior season. He is very active in community service, volunteering as an usher on Sunday mornings at Mount Ararat Baptist Church in Stafford and engaging in several volunteer activities at the S.E.R.V.E. hunger organization in Stafford. Tyler plans to continue his education and football career at the college level, studying computer science and business.
Ryley Margheim, the daughter of Greg and Bonnie Margheim, was selected as Mountain View High School’s January Student of the Month. Ryley is the historian of her senior class and the editor of the yearbook. She is also a member of the school’s National Honor Society, Quill and Scroll, and Leadership team. Ryley has received awards as an Outstanding Student in IB Math Studies, Honors English and Photojournalism. She also received the William and Mary Leadership Award. Ryley plans to continue her education at the college level to study either psychology or education.
Mackenzie Phillips, the daughter of Adam and Stacy Phillips of Stafford, was selected as Fredericksburg Optimist Club Student of the Month for February at Mountain View High School. She is a Full IB Diploma candidate, a member of the school’s chapter of National Honor Society, vice president of the school’s chapter of Mu Alpha Theta, and secretary for the school’s chapter of Tri-M Music Honor Society. She is very involved with singing and is president of the Mountain View Chorus, has a leadership role in Mountain View A cappella, and participates in the spring musical every year. She has been selected to participate in All-County and All-District Choir for the past three years and was ranked as top alto 2 in the district enabling her to take part in All-State Choir. She has received awards for Outstanding Student in English and IB History. She will attend Randolph-Macon College as a Presidential Scholar and member of the Honors Program to study environmental science.