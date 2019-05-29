HEAD START
The Stafford County Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative Program is continuing to accept applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Call 540/368-2559 for more information.
Volunteers of The Month were Claudia Corado, Christina Corbin, Elizabeth Graser, Wendolyn Rivera, Heather Schroeder and Dalida Medina.
Children recognized for dependability for the month of May were Brayden Beverly, Timothy Resto, Madelyn Graser, Nolan Corbin, Levi Williams, Jaleel McCallum, Margaretta Benjamin, Mila Meak, Stiles Gramlich, Layla Tawafsha, Amina Moore, Noah Agyapong, Muibullah Habibi, Maximus Matias Churano, Jordan Poindexter, Michael Holt, Tania Gutierrez Maldonado, Isaiah Snodgrass and Sadie Manzanares.