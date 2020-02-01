EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Students of the Week were Landen Covington, Analia Mazzanti, Kolbey Irizarry, Ryan Agheddou, Samira Aboushalaby, Andre Parks Jr., Brayden Adkins, Lillyauna Graham, Santiago Barrera, Aidden Scott, Cameron Almazan, Marcelys Abreu, Ivana Agyeman, Sophia Berrios and Jadon Boateng.
Volunteers of the Month for January were Danielle Axibal, Christina Corbin and Ana Mendoza.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.