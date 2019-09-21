EARLY CHILDHOOD COMMUNITY
Students of The Week were Aaron Agyeman, Leonard Corey, Angel Diaz Requena, London Brown, Deltrick Daniels, Jedidiah Amoafo, Fardin Askari, Landin Brown, Rolen Bell Sebastian Arzate, Queen Brent, DaKota Barnes, Dylia Chattoo, Wyatt Casey, Abigail Conditt, Audrey Ashworth, Anthony Asiama, Alexia Benuy and Sara Deaton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.