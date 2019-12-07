EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Students of The Week were Lemar Safi, Arash Qayumi, Luana Orosco Cueva, Arya Patel, Kennedy Skinner, Layla Tawafsha, German Ramirez Grijalva, Abby Phillips, Arabella Proctor, Jose Palacios IV, Tatyanna Woodson, Isabella Wiltshire, Melinda Teo–Menendez and Kaitlyn Ramos Rodriguez.

Tags

Load comments