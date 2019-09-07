EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
The Early Childhood Education Centers include Head Start, Virginia Preschool Initiative, Early Head Start and the Early Childhood Special Education program. The Early Childhood Centers are located at two sites: The North Star Center is located in North Stafford at 101 Shepherds Way, and the Rising Star Center is located at the Melchers Complex, 610 Gayle St. Call 540/368-2559 for more information.
Free adult education classes are offered at the Rising Star Center. The Adult Basic Education/GED test preparation classes meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. On Sept. 9, GED classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 540/898-8165.
The Women, Infant, Child Supplemental Nutrition Program will hold weekly clinics at the Rising Star Center from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday. All individuals eligible for WIC may use this clinic; you do not have to be enrolled in the Early Childhood program.
Students of The Week were E’montez Brown, Melvin Alvarez–Jovel, Elianna Aguilar, Samira Aboushalaby, Ryan Agheddou, Jeremy Baum Jr., Lois Adjei, Marcelys Abreu, Anderson Bonilla Cruz, Ivana Agyeman, Noah Agyapong, Brayden Adkins, Cherish Bowens, Pierre Agyare and Jadon Boateng.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.