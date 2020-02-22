EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Students of the Week were Nolan Corbin, Jerome Habonimana, London Brown, Deltrick Daniels, Lydia Axibal, Eugene Ezell IV, Landin Brown, Jazzalynn Brown, Sebastian Arzate, Cameron Clatterbuck, DaKota Barnes, Wyatt Casey, Tyler Berlien, Brianna Castro, Alexia Bernuy and Kamryn Downs.

Top Volunteers for February were Wendy Hernandez, Elizabeth Perez Boamah, Antonio Riddick, Danielle Axibal and Johanna Gutierrez.

Tags

Load comments