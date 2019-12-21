EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

January is recruitment month for Stafford County Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start Programs. These programs are now accepting applications beginning Jan. 6 for the 2020–2021 school year. The Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative program serves 3- and 4-year-old children from low income families. Early Head Start serves infants, toddlers and pregnant women from low-income families. Call 540/368-2559 for more information.

Tags

Load comments