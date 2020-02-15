EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Students of the Week were Elianna Aguilar, Montserrat Guzman Castro, Anthony Bones Corado, Kennedi Byrd, Jedidiah Amoafo, Cecelia Connolly–Burke, Mekhi Berryman, Rolen Bell, Hassan Almayah, Aquan Chapman Jr., Nolan Cheetham, Zaria Brackin, Lily Burd, Audrey Ashworth, Anthony Asiama, Khai Beach and Sara Deaton.

Tags

Load comments