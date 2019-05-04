HEAD START
The Stafford County Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative Program is continuing to accept applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Call 540/368-2559 for more information.
Students of The Week were Sean Hunter, Brooklyn Hyman, Tania Gutierrez Maldonado, Aiden Evans, Ariell Holmes, Bianca Escobar Martinez, Viskya Gould, Michael Dawkins Jr., Jaylen Bumbrey, Amenah Felton, Cayden Green, Victor Gray Jr., Emilio Castro, Amon Harmon, Theophilia Gyamfi, Alyson Giron Martinez, Joel Habonimana and Stiles Gramlich.
Volunteers of The Month were Heather Schroeder and Sarah Merhai.
Sara Brock, DaMari Jackson, Santiago Barbery–Tarradelles, Audrey Ezell, Brycen Isaac, Cecelia Garnett, Aylin Maya Garcia, Amon Harmon, Deltrick Daniels, Kayden Falwell, Ka’liyah Jones, Sadie Manzanares, Emmanuel Cruz–Flores, Kimberly Martinez Yanez, Christopher Mejia Hernandez and Skylar Flickinger were recognized for cooperation, the word of the month for April.
H.H. POOLE
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Robert Bingham, Principle of H. H. Poole Middle School, is a finalist in the Washington Post Principal of the Year contest.
COLONIAL FORGE
HIGH SCHOOL
Joseph Ramos was one of 193 students with a perfect score on the AP Computer Science A exam and one of only 675 students who had a perfect score on an AP exam in 2018.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
HIGH SCHOOL
Juliana Calvert was one of only 113 students worldwide to earn a perfect score on the AP United States and Politics exam.
NORTH STAFFORD
HIGH SCHOOL
Anna Jade Miller, the daughter of Kristin and Carl Miller III, was selected as Student of the Month for February. Anna is a dedicated student with a gentle spirit and a kind heart who always gives her best effort and is extremely conscientious. She is highly self-aware and her leadership style is one of quietly modeling what it looks like to strive to be your best unique self every day. She has learned to focus on the things that are in her control, and to be flexible and adaptable when required. Adopted at 19 months from China, Anna is a military child who has lived in Japan, Germany and Mississippi. She believes this global perspective has created her interest in possibly working for the Foreign Service. Anna is able to combine her keen intellect with concern for others and a desire to be inclusive, while meeting her own exceptionally high standards. She has thrived in her rigorous courses and in service to the community. She has painted murals in her art classroom and volunteers as a student worker in the Apple Federal Credit Union. Her teachers of Advanced Placement classes recognize her as a most positive and hard working student. She always goes above and beyond in her assignments, accepts and applies any advice or suggestions, and stays after school to work on her writing or discuss the work done in class. Anna is diligent, responsible and self-motivated, while always being kind and respectful to both her peers and her teachers.
Brandon Watkins, the son of Jothan Watkins, was selected as Student of the Month for March. Brandon has a strong work ethic and moral compass and demonstrates that consistently with his classmates and teachers. He is a ‘good school citizen’ and has worked diligently in the Renaissance Team to make NSHS a better place. Brandon has a great attitude and expresses his good will constantly. As evidence of his concern for others and helpfulness, he has undertaken the creation of a club to allow students to talk about personal issues they are experiencing, another way to help and support the student community. Lastly, he has demonstrated his effort and commitment to making NSHS a great place by leading his High-Five for Love project in which students were encouraged to create a hand recognizing a colleague which was then put on a wall in the cafeteria. Brandon worked hard on this project, and it appears to have been a great success. Brandon is a great person; he really cares about the school, its teachers and the students. He maintains a happy and positive disposition in the presence of all his teachers and peers.
Benjamin Diggs, Instructional Technology Resource Teacher at North Stafford High School, is a finalist in the Washington Post Teacher of the Year contest.
JROTC Unit VA-20052 at North Stafford High School has been selected as one of 376 units to receive the 2018-2019 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award. This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.