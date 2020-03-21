Justin Polcha, son of Amy and John Polcha of Fredericksburg, earned the Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Award on Jan. 30. Polcha is a member of Troop 170, sponsored by Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. An Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held on March 1 at the church and attended by fellow Scouts, friends, family and elected officials, including Virginia State Delegate Joshua Cole, Stafford Supervisor Tom Coen and Stafford School Board member Susan Randall.
Polcha began his Scouting career with Pack 197, sponsored by Ferry Farm Baptist Church, as a Tiger Scout. He was very active as a Cub Scout, attending day camp and spending two weeks at Goshen Scout Reservation as a Webelos I and Webelos II at Camp PMI. Polcha bridged over to Boy Scout Troop 170 after earning his Arrow of Light. On his path to Eagle, Polcha has earned 23 merit badges, and he is a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Polcha’s Eagle Scout service project entailed working with the Ladies Memorial Association to design, commission and install a monument for soldiers who are known to be buried without markers in the Fredericksburg Confederate cemetery.
Outside of Scouting, Polcha is a sophomore at Stafford Senior High School where he is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Model UN team and Spanish club. His freshman year, Polcha was a member of the varsity cross country team, freshman basketball team and varsity track team. During his sophomore year, he was a member of the varsity cross country team and varsity winter track team. Polcha has earned three varsity letters. He was looking forward to the spring varsity track season.
Polcha anticipates Appalachian Trail hikes and other outdoor adventures and plans to continue his Scouting journey while working with the Scouts of Troop 170.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.