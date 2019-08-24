Stafford Fire and Rescue asks citizens to “Fill the Boot” for MDA

Labor Day will bring a familiar site to Stafford County’s local intersections—Stafford firefighters holding out a fire boot, asking for donations. The money goes to assist individuals, and the families who love them, from the harm of debilitating muscular diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. Members of the Stafford County Professional Firefighters Local 4012 will join more than 100,000 firefighters across the nation to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
“Firefighters have been partnering with MDA for 65 years to raise money to help find a cure and help those living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other life-threatening diseases,” said Stafford Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello. “It is our honor to continue this tradition. I ask that the public keep an eye out for our personnel on the roads over the Labor Day weekend and consider making a donation to this worthy cause.”
Last year, firefighters raised more than $24 million at more than 1,600 Fill the Boot events. Over the last 65 years, the total is more than $607 million. Stafford Fire and Rescue personnel have participated for more than 12 years, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars. The International Association of Firefighters is MDA’s largest national partner.
Donations are used to fund groundbreaking research and to accelerate treatments and cures. As well, the funds help MDA care for kids and adults from day one of diagnosis at MDA Care Centers across the country. Fill the Boot donors help empower families with services and support by funding trained information specialists, by providing free summer camps, support groups, equipment assistance, advocacy and much more.
Drivers are asked to use extra caution over Labor Day weekend and to keep a close eye out for the presence of fire and rescue personnel. To contribute online, please visit staffordfirefighters.org or mda.org.